Hawaii in ‘crisis’ mode amid new pandemic wave

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters at the state Department of Health’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. Ige said Monday, July 13, 2020, he will wait another month to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers who test negative for COVID-19, citing increasing virus cases in Hawaii, “uncontrolled” outbreaks in several U.S. mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU — A new wave of the coronavirus pandemic has Hawaii in “crisis” mode, with the state recording its highest single bump in cases and hospitals putting together overflow plans, Gov. David Ige said.

Nearly 1,170 new infections were reported Friday, he said at a news conference. That includes a small number of cases from previous days that were delayed because of a technical glitch, but still represents the largest single increase since the start of the pandemic.

“Friday the 13th has never been so frightening. It is real and it is terrifying,” Ige said. “And tragically, it’s preventable.”

The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people, officials said.

“Our behavior can save us,” Ige said in urging people to get vaccinated and avoid gatherings. “The actions we take each and every day can make a difference in the battle against COVID.”

Hawaii saw an average of 729 new cases over the past three days, Ige said. It has a population of nearly 1.5 million people. The seven-day state positivity rate is now 7.4%.

Ige said hospitals filling up and preparing for things to get worse.

“They are treating younger and younger people,” the governor said. “Yesterday, tragically, we reported a death of a man in his 30s.”