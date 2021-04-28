Hawaiian Airlines to resume alcohol service in June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced it will be resuming alcohol service on its flights starting June 1.

The airline reported an increase in travel demand in its latest financial report. Despite the rebound, Hawaiian’s parent company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., says it continues to see a net loss, with 72% less revenue in the first three months of 2021 compared to 2019.

Hawaiian Airlines says it experienced a $60.7 million net loss.

Meanwhile, the airlines reports bookings in North America improved significantly in the first three months of 2021.

“We reached an important inflection point during the first quarter on our path to recovery with an encouraging rebound in demand, despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impose on our business. Bookings in North America improved materially as we began to realize the pent up demand for leisure travel after a year of lockdown,” said Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “I am grateful to my colleagues who continue to connect people with aloha in the face of historic uncertainty. I am more optimistic each day about our progress as we rebuild our network and capitalize on the resilience of Hawaii as a post-pandemic vacation destination.”

Hawaiian Airlines says it expects to have all pre-pandemic routes operating by late May.