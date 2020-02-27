Hawaiian joins growing list of airlines suspending flights to South Korea over coronavirus

(CNN/AP) – Hawaiian Airlines is suspending flights to South Korea through April.

That’s due to a spike in the novel coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The airline flies 5 times-weekly nonstop from Honolulu to Incheon.

Hawaiian says it’s offering re-accommodations on alternative flights, or providing refunds to impacted passengers.

JetBlue Airlines is suspending flights and making accommodations for passengers because of coronavirus.

JetBlue is suspending change and cancel fees for all new flights booked between now and March 11; this only applies to travel through June 1.

Delta Airlines is also reducing flights to South Korea. Flights between Seoul and Minneapolis will be suspended after Saturday and running through April 30, while flights from Seoul to Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle will be reduced to five times a week.

Delta said it will also delay the start of new flights between Seoul’s Inchen Airport and Manila from March 29 to May 1.

Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines have already suspended all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong. United said this week that demand for service to China had disappeared, and that March bookings for flights elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region had plummeted 75% since the outbreak.

Several airlines in Asia and the Middle East have suspended flights to other Asian countries besides China. The list includes Korean Air, Japan Airlines and Philippine Airlines. Singapore Airlines, hurt by weak demand, has suspended flights to several destinations in the U.S. and Europe.

