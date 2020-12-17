Health care worker has allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

JUNEAU, Alaska (KRON/AP) – An Alaska health care worker was hospitalized after experiencing a serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Two similar instances happened in Britain last week.

The worker experienced shortness of breath and felt flushed 10 minutes after taking the shot at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

Doctors say the patient has no history of allergies, but she has since recovered after a night at the hospital.

Doctors say her reaction is called anaphylaxis, a very rare side effect that can happen with vaccine.

Despite all the remaining unknowns, in an emergency, “the question is whether you know enough,” said Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who concluded that the shot’s potential benefits outweigh its risks.

People always are asked about allergies before vaccinations, and instructions for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot say avoid it if you’re severely allergic to one of its ingredients or had a severe reaction to a prior dose.

Health workers can go over the ingredient list.

