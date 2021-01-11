Why some health care workers are refusing coronavirus vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In the health care sector, some are actually passing up on getting vaccinated and that has health care experts perplexed and troubled.

“It is shocking to many of us, health care workers took by surprise that they are declining the vaccine in the highest tier,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with UCSF.

The infectious disease specialist says the data reveals some of those out on the frontlines battling COVID are backing out of getting the first round of the vaccine.

“I think part of the hesitancy is that they are on the frontlines, that they are having consternation about being first. Also, that they feel safe with masks and shields, but the problem is that what worked in the past, my not work now with the current surge.

Dr. Chin-Hong says data shows, the declines are creating a surplus, and not a plan to deal with that reality.

He says it seems, while medical centers and hospital are mostly taking advantage of getting the vaccine, it is community hospitals and nursing homes that are passing.

“There is also a race/ethnicity issue that represents and mirrors society, so any mistrust there reflects at hospital workers.”

Dr. Chin-Hong says news that the state push out a public service announcement on the vaccine and it’s safety could help, but he says, understanding why, and tackling that, could have a better outcome.

“I reviewed the science, and gladly put my arm out there, but not all echos my sentiment, and whereas the PSA is nice and all, but the feelings run deeper and we need to understand that.”

Latest Stories: