Health experts advise to monitor COVID-19 symptoms after gathering

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many people have been enjoying the holiday weekend with their friends and family.

Even if you’re careful, it could lead to potential exposure to COVID-19 and the more transmissible omicron variant.

An infectious disease expert gives recommendations on what you should do if you’re gathering for the holidays.

The expert says for certain groups, you can gather.

However, it still comes with its own risks, especially now the omicron is spreading so quickly and becoming the dominant variant.

But you still have to be cautious even after being fully vaccinated and boosted.

UC Berkeley Clinical Professor of Infectious Diseases John Swartzberg says it can be smart to take it a step further and test right before gathering.

“I would also, before they come over, at a very minimum have them do a rapid test just before coming in,” Swartzberg said. “So they can sit outside in their car, do the test, and 15 minutes have the results.”

Swartzberg recommends that you always monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, but especially if you were recently in a large group.

He says if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine, but it may be smart to test.

“I think that somewhere around day 3 to 5, if you’re concerned that you may have had an exposure or your just not sure, do a rapid test on those days,” he said.

He says it’s not 100 percent, but it can give you some assurance. He also if you’re unvaccinated, take every precaution.

“You have a pool of people, maybe about 15 percent who are just refusing to get vaccinated,” Swartzberg said. “Those are the ones that omicron is going to find and get really sick.”

Swartzberg says don’t be fooled by the reports that omicron causes less serious illness.

“It’s not like there’s a free pass because it may be a little less severe than delta,” he said. “Don’t look at it that way. You’d be making a terrible mistake.”

He recommends if someone has a scratchy throat or runny nose, don’t go to a gathering. Even if that person tests negative, it’s not worth possibly spreading covid or any other illness.