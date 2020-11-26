Health officials fear holiday travel will trigger new COVID surge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year but this year is like no other.

Health experts around the country are pleading with people not to travel because of the pandemic.

Despite warnings from those health experts, people are still packing airports.

Airline travel is down at Oakland Airport but still many made their way here to head off for the Thanksgiving holiday and health experts say they predict we will see the fallout from it.

Choosing to fly this Thanksgiving, travelers took off for the upcoming holiday, despite recommendations from the CDC to stay home to slow the spread.

With covid cases also taking off flying past levels set in the spring when the pandemic first hit, health experts warn about a turbulent future.

“Yes. We could see in two weeks surge the infectious rate goes up with people getting sick from the holiday,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with UCSF says if cases soar, we could be looking at more astrue measures.

“I know people are getting numb, fatigue is real but it is real,” Chin-Hong said.

The doctor says promising news about vaccines on the horizon will help steer the country away from this dark period in time but that is still months away.

He adds hopefully more assistance from the federal government will make a difference to get us through all this.

The doctor says a national mask policy will help out a great deal, as well as more federal aid in fighting the disease until the vaccine is here.

Travel is down at Oakland Airport by 60 percent. Still, the planes keep rolling in and taking off all of this Thanksgiving holiday.