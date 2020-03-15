Health officials report 23 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, total 114

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Santa Clara County have reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Sunday bringing the total number of cases to 114.
On Saturday, the total number of cases increased in the county to 91.
The county health department expects the number to continue to rise.
Of the 114 cases, health officials say 48 have been hospitalized, 15 are associated with international travel, 28 are close contacts of known cases, and 52 are presumed to be community transmission.
There were no details released on the patients.
On Friday, the county’s second death caused by the coronavirus was reported.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
