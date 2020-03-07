Health officials report 6 additional presumptive positive cases in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Six presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in San Francisco residents, bringing the total number of cases in the city to eight, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

A health department lab conducted tests on the six residents who tested positive.

Officials say the six patients are isolated at home and in good condition.

The Department of Public Health today announced six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in SF. All individuals are isolated and in good condition, and each has had known contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.



Each patient had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the health officials.

The patients are described as three men and three women. Two of them are in their 20’s, three in their 40’s and one in their 50’s.

Further information on their identities will not be released in order to protect the victims.

“These newly confirmed cases are an indication of the increasing circulation of coronavirus in the community, as expected, given the patterns in our state, region and our own city,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “San Franciscans should remain calm, and take appropriate steps for heightened precautions. Today’s new information reinforces the need for all San Franciscans to follow our recommendations for social distancing that the Mayor released yesterday. They are intended to reduce the spread of the virus and protect community health. In order to decrease the impact of coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places when people come together.”

Remember, these are the best ways for all San Franciscans to reduce their risk of getting sick and preventing COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump or wave.

If you have recently returned from a country, state or region with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick.

You can also prepare for the possible disruption caused by an outbreak:

Prepare to work from home if that is possible for your job, and your employer.

Make sure you have a supply of all essential medications for your family.

Prepare a child care plan if you or a care giver are sick.

Make arrangements about how your family will manage a school closure.

Plan for how you can care for a sick family member without getting sick yourself.

Take care of each other and check in by phone with friends, family and neighbors that are vulnerable to serious illness or death if they get COVID-19.

Keep common spaces clean to help maintain a healthy environment for you and others. Frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned regularly with disinfecting sprays, wipes or common household cleaning products.

