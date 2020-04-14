Health officials require Sonoma County residents to wear face coverings starting Friday

Two women wearing masks walk away from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington on Monday, March 2, 2020 [Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press]

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a new health order was issued by the Sonoma County Health Officer requiring residents to wear a face covering.

People will have to be wearing a facial covering at:

Indoor facilities, not their homes

Any enclosed space

Outdoor space where they can’t keep six-feet away from others

If an employer is requiring employees to leave their homes to come to work, they must make sure employees comply by supplying a covering or making sure they have access to a covering, or that employees use their own face covering.

This order will go into effect on Friday, April 17, at 12:01 a.m.

“We hope those in our County understand the importance of complying with these Orders and cover their faces when engaging in essential activities in public. I would like to emphasize the public’s role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 by using facial coverings and continuing to stay at home,” said Sonoma County Chair, Susan Gorin.

A face covering is any fabric or cloth used to cover a persons mouth and nose. They can be:

A common everyday household item

Sewn by hand

Factory made

Health officials tell residents that they do not need to purchase a mask to comply with this order. The coverings need to be washed, sanitized or changed frequently.

Children under the age of 2 or anyone who has a hard time breathing should not have face coverings put on them.

“These measures recently put in place are having an effect in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. The use of facial coverings is another strategy to stop the virus from spreading from infected people who do not present symptoms. As we approach an expected surge in cases, we are increasing protective measures,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer.

The CDC offers these guidelines for face coverings:

Fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Is secured with ties or ear loops

Includes multiple layers of fabric

Allows for breathing without restriction

Is able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

For more details from the CDC, visit website.

