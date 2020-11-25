Heavy US air traffic reported ahead of Thanksgiving



FlightRadar24 reported heavy US air travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This footage from the flight-tracking website shows the skies filled on Monday, November 23, from 6 am to 12 pm EST.

More than 2 million Americans are projected to fly to a destination for Thanksgiving, a decrease of roughly 48 percent from last year, according to AAA forecasts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have urged Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and more than half of US states have some type of travel restrictions.

Latest Stories: