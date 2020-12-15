Here is when Bay Area frontline workers expect to receive 1st vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Healthcare workers in select hospitals across the United States received the first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

The first vaccine given in California was to a Los Angeles nurse in the ICU unit.

On Monday, the frozen vials of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech arrived in hospitals across the country.

In the Bay Area, 2,000 doses arrived at Zuckerburg San Francisco General. 24 additional sites across the state will receive their vials on Tuesday.

More than 327,000 doses will be available across the state by the end of the week.

Bay Area counties began announcing when the first vaccines would begin distribution to the front line healthcare workers.

Here is a list of when Bay Area counties are expected to receive the first shipment to give to frontline hospital workers and 911 first responders:

This will be updated when more information is available.

Alameda County is expecting the first shipment on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to be distributed.

The county expects to receive 12,675 doses. The City of Berkeley is an independent Local Health Jurisdiction and is allocated 975 doses.

Additional doses are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Contra Costa County is expecting the first shipment over the next week.

Marin County will receive 1,950 doses in the first shipment (an exact date is unknown at this time).

Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is coming soon.

Mayor London Breed announced on Monday that the first doses of the vaccine are expected Tuesday.

San Francisco will begin administering our first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow morning, prioritizing our frontline healthcare workers.



Almost nine months after our first Stay at Home order, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 15, 2020

For the first shipment, the county is expecting 5,850 doses in the coming weeks and will five to six times that amount by the end of the month.

This week, Santa Clara County is expected to receive 17,550 doses on the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

39,000 vaccines from Moderna, depending on FDA approval, is expected to arrive next week.

The county is expecting the first shipment by mid-December (an exact date is unknown at this time).

Sonoma County’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is coming soon.