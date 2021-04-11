Here’s a list of SFUSD schools reopening for in-person learning Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After a year of distanced learning, San Francisco Unified School District released its plan to resume in-person classes beginning Monday, April 12.

The Board of Education voted unanimously on April 6 for all SFUSD students to have the option to return to full-time in-person school.

Middle and high school students will not be returning for in-person learning, except those with moderate/ severe special needs.

However, some high school athletic teams can hold practices and games beginning April 12.

Here is an updated timeline of early education and elementary schools set to reopen for in-person learning:

REOPENING APRIL 12

Early Education

Argonne EES

Commodore Stockton

Jefferson EES

John McLaren

Junipero Serra EES

Leola M. Havard

Noriega EES

Presidio EES

San Miguel

Theresa Mahler

Zaida T. Rodriguez

Elementary Schools

Alamo*

Alvarado*

Bryant*

Chavez*

Cobb*

Drew*

Glen Park*

Grattan*

Harte*

Huerta*

Key*

Lafayette*

Lawton*

McCoppin*

Moscone*

Muir*

Ortega*

Sanchez*

Starr King*

Sunnyside*

Sunset*

Yick Wo*

*PK-2: all Grades 3-5: moderate/severe SDC

REOPENING APRIL 19

Early Education

Tule Elk

Elementary Schools

Alamo**

Alice Fong Yu*

Alvarado**

Argonne*

Bryant**

Buena Vista Horace Mann*

Carmichael*

Carver*

Chavez**

Chin*

Chinese Immersion*

Clarendon*

Cleveland*

Cobb**

Drew**

El Dorado*

Feinstein*

Flynn*

Garfield*

Glen Park**

Grattan**

Guadalupe*

Harte**

Huerta**

Jefferson*

Key**

Lafayette**

Lakeshore*

Lau*

Lawton**

Lee*

Lilienthal*

Longfellow*

Malcolm X*

Marshall*

McCoppin**

Mckinley*

Milk*

Miraloma*

Mission Ed. Center*

Monroe*

Moscone**

Muir**

New Traditions*

Ortega**

Parker*

Peabody*

Redding*

Revere*

Rooftop*

Sanchez**

Serra*

SF Community*

SF Montessori*

Sherman*

Spring Valley*

Starr King**

Sunnyside**

Sunset**

Sutro*

Taylor*

Tenderloin*

ULLOA*

Visitacion Valley*

Webster*

West Portal*

Yick Wo**

*PK-2: all Grades 3-5: moderate/severe SDC

**Grades 3-5: all

In order to reopen, schools must meet safety guidelines set by the city’s department of public health before reopening.

The district will continue to make updates to the timeline here.