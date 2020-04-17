Here’s when COVID-19 patients are most contagious: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People who have contracted coronavirus may be most contagious in the days before they begin showing symptoms, according to a new study.

Researchers of the study published this week in the peer-reviewed journal “Nature” analyzed nearly a hundred patients with COVID-19 admitted to Shangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital in China.

They examined something called “viral shedding.” According to researchers, throat swabs from 94 patients showed that the samples were highest when symptoms began and gradually decreased at around day 21.

Additionally, researchers also analyzed the virus’ rate of infection from a separate sample of 77 pairs of people in which one person had infected the other with coronavirus.

According to the study, researchers estimated that 44% of the transmissions happened during the first patient’s presymptomatic stage, “in settings with substantial household clustering.”

They were then able to deduce that infectiousness started 2.3 days and peaked 0.7 days before symptoms appeared.

However, infectiousness was estimated to decline quickly within a week.

“Our analysis suggests that viral shedding may begin 2 to 3 days before the appearance of the first symptoms,” researchers wrote in the study. “More inclusive criteria for contact tracing to capture potential transmission events 2 to 3 days before symptom onset should be urgently considered for effective control of the outbreak.”

These findings reinforce a previous guidance from the World Health Organization which found infected people can be contagious and test positive 1 to 3 days before they develop symptoms.

At last check, coronavirus cases around the world have topped 2.2 million. More than 149,000 people have died.

