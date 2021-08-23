Here’s when other COVID-19 vaccines are expected to receive full FDA approval

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Now that Pfizer has received full use authorization, you might wonder where the other vaccines currently are in the process?

This approval was done at warp speed. It took just 97-days for officials at the Food and Drug Administration to comb through the 340,000 page Pfizer application.

Another vaccine could be weeks away from full use, while the other could be months away.

There are 3-letters that matter when it comes to getting the green light — a BLA or a Biologics License Application.

Once approved, companies no longer are in an emergency use authorization and can fully market their products through advertisements and direct marketing to consumers.

Moderna started submitting its application to the FDA back in June, weeks after Pfizer.

Some believe Moderna could get the full-use authorization in a matter of weeks.

Johnson and Johnson has not submitted its application yet but could do so by the end of the year.

After today’s announcement, a number of entities across the country wasted little time making the vaccine mandatory.

The Pentagon said the vaccine will be required for all U.S. service members.

The city of New York announced its teachers will now be required to get the vaccine.

United Airlines shortened its deadline for workers to get the vaccine. Workers initially had until October 25th, that’s now changed to September 27th.

Despite its full-use authorization, the FDA is still warning against using the vaccine on children younger than 12.

Keep in mind, that with the full-use authorization, off-brands of the vaccine can also be marketed.

That does have the FDA worried that some parents could use the vaccine on children younger than 12 but they say they still need to see more data in the age group.

During an interview on the NBC Nightly News, the head of Pfizer said the company is in the process of making a vaccine that specifically targets the delta variant but says they don’t think they will need it because the current vaccine is very effective.