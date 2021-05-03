Here’s when the FDA will reportedly authorize Pfizer vaccines for kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in young people ages 12 to 15 by early next week, the New York Times reports.

Federal officials tell the Times the authorization could come as early as late this week.

The next step would be the CDC vaccine advisory panel to meet and review clinical trial date and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in young people.

In late March, Pfizer announced a breakthrough in the battle against the pandemic, saying their vaccine is safe and 100% effective for kids as young as 12.

Pfizer says none of the 12 to 15-year-olds who got the shots in their clinical study contracted the virus and the kid’s side effects to the two doses were similar to those felt by young adults.