This is where masks will still be required after California reopens

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Golden State is reopening on June 15, 2021, but before you throw that mask away here is what you need to know.

There are still some places where you must wear a facial covering, public transit being among them.

According to guidance from the California Department of Public Health, Californians regardless of their vaccination status are required to wear masks on all forms of public transportation, including but not limited to airports.

Both inside the terminals and on board planes, ships and ferries, buses, ride-shares like Uber and Lyft, trains, and underground railways like BART.

“Our mask requirement will stay in place,” BART spokesperson Jim Allison said. “We’re following the guidelines from the TSA and they are requiring masks in areas of public transportation. So that means that we are asking our customers when they get to BART, whether they are vaccinated or not to wear their masks.”

Masks are also required in schools, childcare locations, healthcare, and long-term care settings, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers.

Businesses and venue operators have the option to allow vaccinated individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance before entry, implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear masks, or simply require all customers to wear masks.

However, no one can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition to participate in an activity or gain entry to a business.

Jim Allison says throughout the pandemic, BART customers have pretty much been onboard with mask guidelines.

“Our data shows that 96% and above are wearing their masks,” Allison said.