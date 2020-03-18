Here’s why Trump is calling the coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Within seconds of starting a press conference Wednesday to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus.”
When asked by a correspondent why he refers to it as the “Chinese virus,” Trump responded, “Because it’s from China.”
That correspondent, ABC’s Cecilia Vega, then asked the president if he thought the term was racist, referencing reports of violence against Asian-Americans.
“No, it isn’t racist at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” he responded.
