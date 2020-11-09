Holiday safety tips from Bay Area health officials

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area health authorities issued joint recommendations for staying safe during the holidays.

The recommendations cover gatherings and travel, with recommended steps to reduce risk.

These health experts are also recommending that if you do travel outside of the Bay Area, you should self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We must be very careful because much of the transmission of COVID-19 occurs from people without symptoms. Let’s do everything we can to prevent infections to families and friends, and especially grandparents,” San Mateo County’s deputy health officer Curtis Chan.

The safest way to celebrate this holiday season is to do so virtually or with people in your household.

Celebrate without gathering:

• Enjoy holiday traditions at home with your household

Related Content San Francisco considers self-quarantine after holiday travel

• Decorate your home and/or yard

• Share a virtual meal with family and friends

• Host online parties and/or contests

• Prepare meals using traditional recipes and deliver to family and neighbors

• Attend holiday movie nights at drive-in venues

• Visit holiday-themed outdoor art installations

• Participate in drive-by events where everyone stays in their vehicles

Latest Stories: