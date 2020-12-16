Holiday Travel: Health officials urge COVID test, isolation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The holidays are upon us, and because the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, health officials are asking people not to travel.

And if you do travel, get tested.

We are about Two weeks away from Christmas, three weeks until New Year’s, and the CDC Health officials in California across the Bay Area really asking people not to travel during the holidays.

We saw over Thanksgiving that people traveled and the resulted in a spike in Coronavirus cases. despite that, it’s still likely that many will travel over Christmas so they are saying that if you do travel, get tested for at Least 1-3 days Before you depart.

Now around the Bay Area, the demand for coronavirus test is very high. There are a lot of people trying to get tested.

Here in San Francisco, there are numerous spots including at least two sites run by the city that you can get tests for free.

The city does schedule test about two weeks in advance, and that would mean there are no tests available at least here in San Francisco until after Christmas.

However, there are many sites around the Bay Area where you can get tested.

Health officials advise people to contact your doctor and contact your city. Look on the county’s website, and you may be able to find the location where you can get a test

Finally, the CDC says that after you travel, get another coronavirus test about five to seven days after you get back.

