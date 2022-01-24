Hospitalizations in Bay Area still up as omicron cases decline

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — COVID cases in the Bay Area seem to have plateaued. Health experts say that’s a sign that omicron has reached its peak but that hospitalizations tend to take longer to drop off.

Though omicron isn’t causing people to be as sick as the delta variant, hospitals are still under an immense amount of stress because of staffing shortages and because of how contagious the omicron variant is.

It’s been two weeks since medical staff at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa faced the worst of the COVID surge. Patient numbers doubled overnight.

“We went from 12 patients in the hospital to 22, with another two in the ICU,” Dr. Amy Herold, Chief Medical Officer Queen of the Valley Hospital, said.

Dr. Herold says most patients weren’t as sick as past surges, but more nurses and doctors have had to quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

“It’s been a long time of asking people, begging people to take overtime so that we have the staffing,” Dr. Harold said.

She says that cases seemed to have leveled off this last week, and the same thing at UCSF Medical Center, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

There are currently 108 people hospitalized with COVID at UCSF, down from 138 on Jan. 19.

“Before omicron, we were seeing maybe less than five, sometimes no cases per day in the hospital, so to go to 138 or 108 is actually a huge burden,” UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

A national survey by the American Medical Association shows that a high percentage of nurses have the intention to quit healthcare because of COVID fatigue.

“That’s 40% and 20% of physicians also say that, which is really shocking,” said Dr. Chin-Hong.

Dr. Herold works to keep morale up at Queen of the Valley by highlighting positives during morning huddles, while also being transparent about the current state of COVID.

“In healthcare, we can’t forget that we have to take care of ourselves and each other first to make sure there’s enough people to take care of our patients,” Dr. Herold said.

Dr. Herold says a big problem at hospitals right now is the high number of people coming to the ER looking to get tested for COVID.

She says it’s important for people to avoid the ER to get tested and should try other means such as scheduling an appointment with their doctor or trying their local pharmacy.