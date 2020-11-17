Hospitals plan for surge in COVID-19

SAN JOSE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area hospitals are hoping for the best, but they are planning for the worst when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re we’re seeing an uptick right now,” said Valley Medical Center doctor Sanjay Kurani said.

Him and his colleagues at San Jose County’s 3 public hospitals are currently treating 35 patients with COVID-19. That’s 15 more than they had in late October.

While no immediate threat to hospital capacity, this 3rd wave of the coronavirus could increase pressure on hospitals nonetheless, says doctor Kurani said.

“Right now it’s about capacity and labor. And making sure we have enough capacity in the hospital, and making sure we have the right amount of labor.”

Complicating the picture though is the expected surge in non-COVID patients.

Officials say moving back to more restrictive health orders and widespread mask use may keep many people out of the hospital.

Planning for the next wave is fraught with uncertainty, says doctor Kurani.

“We really don’t know where we’re gonna go with this next wave. We don’t know, but we have to prepare as if this is gonna be something similar to what we saw in the Summer.”

Right now non-COVID related hospitalizations are also up, but the good news is that so far there have not been a whole lot of hospitalizations related to cold and flu.

