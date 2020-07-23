Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patient surge in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California now reports more positive coronavirus cases than New York.

Hospital leaders are worrying about potential bed shortages as cases in the state continue to rise.

The state is giving 4,000 to 9,000 tests a day.

Experts are saying when we see a spike in cases, hospitalizations follow in a two-week time span.

COVID-19 patients take up 7,000 of the state’s 50,000 available beds while 2,000 patients are in intensive care.

Beds are used for other injured or sick patients besides those who have the virus.

Hospitals said 5,000 available beds are not enough for a surge.

Hospitals are also experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment for their staff, testing materials, and qualified nurses who are in demand from other states that must staff COVID-19 beds as well.

The California Hospital Association said the best way to address a shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 patients is to avoid getting the disease by using preventative measures like social distancing, using masks, and washing hands.

