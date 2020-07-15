Hospitals prepare for surge in COVID-19 patients as virus continues to spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As COVID-19 spreads in California, both hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up.

The latest numbers show 6,700 people hospitalized for the virus right now.

Of those, nearly 1,900 have been admitted to the ICU.

At UCSF Medical Center they have 29 COVID-19 patients, the highest number yet since the pandemic began and 15 are in the ICU, eight on ventilators.

At Zuckerberg General, hospitalizations are also increasing with just over a quarter of all ICU and acute care beds still available.

John Muir Health is also seeing an uptick in COVID hospitalizations but still has capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“We’re prepared for the worst, understanding what we see may not be the worst and trying to find that balance of having what we need without limiting what we can offer to patients that need care,” Dr. Nick Mickas said.

Dr. Nick Mickas is Medical Director of Clinical Operations John Muir Health.

He says while planning early in the pandemic focused on ICU capacity, that has changed to some degree.

“We are seeing a more widespread community spread of the virus and that will impact a wider variety of people, although prepared for ICU capacity we are seeing there are a lot of medical surgical not as ill patients as well,” Mickas said.

The other thing that has changed is just what kinds of illnesses the hospital will treat.

“Initially it was shut everything down and focus on this one thing,” Mickas said.

But Mickas said the single focus on COVID-19 left a lot of people with other urgent needs not getting the care they needed.

Surge or no surge, going forward a more balanced approach.

“Don’t want to get back to the place where people are sitting at home with chest pains and afraid to leave their houses. We need to see people when they need to be seen,” Mickas said.

As far as supplies, like gowns and masks, John Muir Health says they are in good shape, having built up a supply from back in the Ebola days.

Now they continue to build that supply for what’s to come in the fall or winter of this year.

