House passes $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE (NewsNation Now): The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a nearly $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, which includes $600 checks for Americans. The bill now moves to the Senate, where party leaders say it has enough support for a green light.

BREAKING: Stimulus Bill Passes.

359-53 is the final vote in the House. The #COVID19 Stimulus package, $900 billion in relief measures, passes the House. Senate expected to take it up soon. @NewsNationNow — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) December 22, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: (AP) — Congress is taking up a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year.

The relief package, agreed to on Sunday and finally released in bill form Monday afternoon, remained on track for votes in the House and Senate. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and restaurants and money for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

