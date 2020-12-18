House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gets COVID-19 vaccine, more lawmakers to follow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning.

The Attending Physician to Congress gave the vaccine in Pelosi’s office, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this morning, Vice President Mike Pence became the first top U.S. leader to get vaccinated, which he did live on television along with the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, and second lady, Karen Pence.

President Donald Trump was not in attendance.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said they would receive the shots right away, The Associated Press reported. Dr. Brian P. Monahan told lawmakers they can make an appointment to get the vaccine.

Aside from the elected leaders, localities are prioritizing health care workers for the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, approved just last week by the FDA.

This week, these doctors and nurses were vaccinated around the country, some of whom were also recorded live for anyone to tune in.

Many of these first Americans to get vaccinated aim to show the rest of the country that the vaccine can be trusted.

Allergic reactions were noted for some who received Pfizer’s vaccine, but experts maintain it is not serious enough to raise alarms.