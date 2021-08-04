How accurate are at-home COVID-19 testing kits?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With COVID cases resurging again in the Bay Area, many people are turning to at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Some viewers have reached out to us about the accuracy of these tests.

We’re finding that these at-home COVID tests are now more popular, not only because they’re convenient and quick, but also because it’s becoming harder to find open appointments at your local testing centers.

KRON4 just checked today for appointments in the East Bay and in San Francisco, websites like CVS and Walgreens usually look for available appointments within 50 miles of your location, and not surprisingly, many of the appointments were already booked up this week.

We were able to find a couple of openings for next week but for many people in a pinch, they’re now turning to those at-home testing kits.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky recently tried the Abbott brand rapid testing kit and it came with two tests inside.

While they’re not as accurate as tests at the hospitals or your physician’s office, infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the results are reliable.

“They’re not as accurate as the hospital gold standard PCR but they come pretty close particularly if you do them more than once. For example, if you feel like you have symptoms of covid, you’re early in the course, you do a test it may be falsely negative but then you repeat it that increases accuracy but in general, they’re pretty good,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.