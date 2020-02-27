How Bay Area residents can prepare in case of coronavirus outbreak in US

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The increasing numbers of coronavirus overseas have many people in the Bay Area wondering how to prepare for a potential break.

“We are leaning forward and it is true we are planning for that eventuality because we want to be ready,” Mary Ellen Carroll said.

As the likelihood of a coronavirus outbreak occurring across the US continues to grow, state and federal officials are now asking the public to prepare.

“In this case, I think having that community and family plan is in particular important,” Carroll said.

Mary Ellen Carroll with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says at this point, you should be paying extra attention to your family’s emergency plan.

“Maybe having extra medication you need to stay healthy is important, planning now what you might do if your child care provider became ill, or if you have a parent who needs in home healthcare or if you get sick,” Carroll said.

Though there are still no confirmed cases in the City of San Francisco, in an outbreak school closures and workplace shutdowns could become a reality.

The department’s emergency operations center is not only working on communication expansion but care and shelter preparations as well.

“We’re looking at options should we need to have housing and other shelter options for folks that might need extra care or different locations during this crisis,” Carroll said.

Officials say because there are so many unknowns thinking ahead is your best bet.

“We’re not sounding the alarm that people need to hoard extra food or supplies like that, but I’ll never tell anyone not to have extra drinking water in their emergency kit. If this is a reminder for us to have our basic emergency kits, I encourage everyone to do that,” Carroll said.

