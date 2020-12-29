How CA’s congressional delegation voted for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance, but dozens of Republicans suddenly joined in approval.
While Democrats favored bigger checks, Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.
The president’s GOP allies opposed more spending and Trump’s push puts them in a difficult spot.
Three members of California’s congressional delegation voted against the $2,000 relief checks, while one did not submit a vote.
See how your representative voted below:
|California
|Nay
|CA 1st
|R
|LaMalfa, Doug
|Yea
|CA 2nd
|D
|Huffman, Jared
|Yea
|CA 3rd
|D
|Garamendi, John
|Nay
|CA 4th
|R
|McClintock, Tom
|Yea
|CA 5th
|D
|Thompson, Mike
|Yea
|CA 6th
|D
|Matsui, Doris
|Yea
|CA 7th
|D
|Bera, Ami
|Yea
|CA 9th
|D
|McNerney, Jerry
|Yea
|CA 10th
|D
|Harder, Josh
|Yea
|CA 11th
|D
|DeSaulnier, Mark
|Yea
|CA 12th
|D
|Pelosi, Nancy
|Yea
|CA 13th
|D
|Lee, Barbara
|Yea
|CA 14th
|D
|Speier, Jackie
|Yea
|CA 15th
|D
|Swalwell, Eric
|Yea
|CA 16th
|D
|Costa, Jim
|Yea
|CA 17th
|D
|Khanna, Ro
|Yea
|CA 18th
|D
|Eshoo, Anna
|Yea
|CA 19th
|D
|Lofgren, Zoe
|Yea
|CA 20th
|D
|Panetta, Jimmy
|Yea
|CA 21st
|D
|Cox, TJ
|Nay
|CA 22nd
|R
|Nunes, Devin
|No Vote
|CA 23rd
|R
|McCarthy, Kevin
|Yea
|CA 24th
|D
|Carbajal, Salud
|Yea
|CA 25th
|R
|Garcia, Mike
|Yea
|CA 26th
|D
|Brownley, Julia
|Yea
|CA 27th
|D
|Chu, Judy
|Yea
|CA 28th
|D
|Schiff, Adam
|Yea
|CA 29th
|D
|Cárdenas, Tony
|Yea
|CA 30th
|D
|Sherman, Brad
|Yea
|CA 31st
|D
|Aguilar, Pete
|Yea
|CA 32nd
|D
|Napolitano, Grace
|Yea
|CA 33rd
|D
|Lieu, Ted
|Yea
|CA 34th
|D
|Gomez, Jimmy
|Yea
|CA 35th
|D
|Torres, Norma
|Yea
|CA 36th
|D
|Ruiz, Raul
|Yea
|CA 37th
|D
|Bass, Karen
|Yea
|CA 38th
|D
|Sánchez, Linda
|Yea
|CA 39th
|D
|Cisneros, Gilbert
|Yea
|CA 40th
|D
|Roybal-Allard, Lucille
|Yea
|CA 41st
|D
|Takano, Mark
|Yea
|CA 42nd
|R
|Calvert, Ken
|Yea
|CA 43rd
|D
|Waters, Maxine
|Yea
|CA 44th
|D
|Barragán, Nanette
|Yea
|CA 45th
|D
|Porter, Katie
|Yea
|CA 46th
|D
|Correa, Luis
|Yea
|CA 47th
|D
|Lowenthal, Alan
|Yea
|CA 48th
|D
|Rouda, Harley
|Yea
|CA 49th
|D
|Levin, Mike
|Yea
|CA 51st
|D
|Vargas, Juan
|Yea
|CA 52nd
|D
|Peters, Scott
|Yea
|CA 53rd
|D
|Davis, Susan