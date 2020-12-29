How CA’s congressional delegation voted for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance, but dozens of Republicans suddenly joined in approval.

While Democrats favored bigger checks, Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The president’s GOP allies opposed more spending and Trump’s push puts them in a difficult spot.

Three members of California’s congressional delegation voted against the $2,000 relief checks, while one did not submit a vote.

See how your representative voted below: