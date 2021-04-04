How churches welcomed back worshipers for Easter Sunday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Worshippers gathered for their first in-person Easter service in two years at Bay North Church of Christ.

However, like everything else, it’s not the same because of the pandemic.

Signs were laid out on chairs separating parties to practice social distancing, sanitation stations were set up, and people had to register before attending.

Solano County is still in the red tier, and guidelines state churches can have gatherings at 25% capacity.

The senior pastor says it’s great to have people back in the building, but the way they embrace each other will be different.

“This will be the first service where we say ‘don’t hug.’ This will be the first service where we’ll say ‘get out of the lobby as fast as you can.’ We encourage everyone to take everything outside and stand 6 feet apart. This is the first service where we’re coming together, but we’re still apart'”

The church pastor says it’s the message of faith that keeps the community connected.

Other parts of the Bay Area, like the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, are not allowing in-person Easter Mass.

Instead, they will be hosting virtual services like they have since the start of the pandemic.