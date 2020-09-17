How COVID-19 will impact Bay Area Halloween plans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With Halloween around the corner, several Bay Area residents are wondering how COVID-19 will impact festivities.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, health officials say trick-or-treating is ‘not advised.’

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the preparation surrounding Halloween can still look similar, but the actual close-contact celebrating could cause a surge in coronavirus cases.

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County health officials are also discouraging traditional Halloween celebrations.

They say traditional trick or treating is not a good idea, and discourages haunted houses and big parties, too.

“We are concerned that the traditional trick or treating is kind of risky during a COVID pandemic,” Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

County health officials did say you won’t get fined for trick or treating — there is no local or state ban, but just that they are discouraging you from participating.

Alameda County

Alameda County officials told us they’re developing guidelines to help families and children safely celebrate Halloween this year. They advise residents to look for safer alternatives outside of traditional Halloween activities.

We will update this list as more Bay Area counties put out clear guidelines.

Latest Stories: