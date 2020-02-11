How do you avoid getting the coronavirus? Here are the CDC’s recommendations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are continuing to work toward a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally.

At last check the virus has infected more than 43,000 people globally, with mainland China reporting 1,016 deaths.

There are 13 cases being reported in the United States.

As an ongoing reminder, the CDC says the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

CDC continues to recommend everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear facemask to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including 2019-nCoV. Facemask should be used by people who show symptoms of 2019 novel coronavirus, in order to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



Due to the ongoing outbreak, the CDC continues to recommend that travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to China (not including the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, or the island of Taiwan).

If you must travel, take into consideration the following guidelines:

Avoid contact with sick people.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease.

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

If you were in China in the last 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, do the following:

Seek medical advice – Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands with soap and water immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

