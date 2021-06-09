Study finds most employees don’t want to return to the office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As more and more companies announce a full or partial return to the office, a new Randstad study finds less than robust enthusiasm for that idea.

“More than half of the applicants we are working with are looking for remote, fully remote, or a flexible working model… as opposed to returning to physical location,” Randstad U.S. Vice President Dan Cordero said.

And Morning Consult’s tracking the return to normal survey finds the percentage of those who feel comfortable returning to the office, hasn’t increased much over the last few months.

“It doesn’t seem to be connected to safety as it does to this is the share of people who feel comfortable for the foreseeable future. Not because they see it as unsafe but unnecessary or they just found they prefer working for home,” said Morning Consult Alyssa Meyers.

“Companies are going to have to be flexible.”

Peter Leroe-Muñoz with the Silicon Valley Leadership Group says companies in Silicon Valley and elsewhere will have to adapt.

“This really does become a productivity concern and quality to life issue for employees. And with the rebounding of economy, and a much more mobile workforce, employees have greater power than they used to with employers in discussion on these issues,” Silicon Valley Leadership Peter Leroe-Muñoz said.

One of the surveys found nearly half would quit their job if forced to return to the office.