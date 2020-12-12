How the FAA, airports prepare for COVID-19 vaccine arrivals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the country awaits the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Federal Aviation Administration is making plans to help airports safely transport them.

On Friday, the FAA laid out a plan to assist airports during this time.

Airports will need to follow certain instructions to make sure they are prepared for aircrafts to arrive, including priority access to the airfield, staffing to handle the shipments, and adequate snow removal equipment.

“Airport operators have a unique role in the transport of vaccines to the American public,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Each airport is different, and we are here to support them and make sure they have the information they need as vaccines move through our nation’s transportation network.”

Airports that are not the primary destination will need to be prepared as well.

The FAA will prioritize the cargo planes that are carrying the vaccines.