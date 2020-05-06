How the South Bay celebrated Cinco de Mayo during the pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus lockdown put a damper on public Cinco de Mayo celebrations across the Bay Area, most of them anyway.

But there’s concern in the South Bay, where a large crowd defied shelter orders and staged a risky Cinco de Mayo rally over the weekend in San Jose.

Among Bay Area eateries offering patrons a virtual Cinco de Mayo experience is Zona Rosa in Los Gatos.

The dining room and bar are closed due to COVID-19 but the restaurant offered their popular mexican food and Cinco de Mayo margaritas for curbside pickup.

However, not all celebrations in the South Bay adhered to the shelter in place order.

Hundreds of people staged an impromptu rally and sideshow Sunday at a shopping center in east San Jose.

The flaunting of physical distancing orders was criticized by the city council’s Magdelena Carrasco.

Very few of the people in attendance at the rally at Story and King Roads Sunday wore masks, according to the disappointed resident who took the pictures of the rally.

Police stepped up patrols for the holiday but said it would not be enforcing the health order says Chief Eddie Garcia.

