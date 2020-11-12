How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Health experts are also very concerned about how the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could produce a surge in cases.

More and more research is showing that gatherings are leading to an uptick in COVID-19 numbers.

Thanksgiving – A time for feasting and toasting among family and friends but with COVID, health experts, are worried, very worried. so they are offering these suggestions about staying safe and keeping your loved ones safe as well.

“Keep gatherings small. Your own family. No more than three households,” Dr. Caesar Djavaherian said.

Dr. Caesar Djavaherian is co-founder and chief clinical innovation officer at Carbon Health.

“What we are seeing is when people are getting together for parties, COVID spreads quickly.

So if you do get together, windows open, or be outside,” Djavaherian said.

The doctor says anyone with health concerns should definitely not be getting together this year with others.

Some people have decided to get tested and then proceed to get together.

County health officials put out a jointly issued some other ways to celebrate safely.

For example:

Prepare traditional meals and drop off for loved ones

Decorate your home for the holiday to share with neighbors

Attend holiday movie nights at drive-ins in separate cars

Visit outdoor exhibits together

Health experts also stress the importance of older relatives and those with pre-existing issues to stay home.

That it is really a case of being safe rather then being sorry.