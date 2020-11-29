How to enable COVID-19 contact tracing on your phone

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Did you know your cellphone can let you know if someone near you has COVID-19?

At least 15 states are taking part in a coronavirus exposure notification system, and California is joining them.

The state has launched a pilot program called CA Notify that will allow some users to alert those around them about possible COVID-19 infection.

This could come in handy if you’ve recently been on a bus or gone to a store, and it would have been nearly impossible to know if you came into contact with the virus.

These notifications keep a log of possible exposures while protecting your privacy.

Apple and Google first announced this COVID-19 tracing technology for iPhone and Android operating systems back in April.

On an Android, find the app for your area to see if the notification system is available.

On an iPhone, some users will see the notification option under Settings. Watch our video above to find it.

Once you turn the notifications on, you’ll start receiving updates on possible COVID-19 exposure.

