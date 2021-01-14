How to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across California, and here in the Bay Area.

In December, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used for emergency use.

As more vaccines become available, more people wonder: When can I get vaccinated?

Here is a break down of where each Bay Area county is:

Where and How to get the vaccine

As of Feb. 1, Alameda County remains in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 through 3 and will move forward into Phase 1B once there is enough supply.

A total of 124,650 doses have been distributed — 60,450 Pfizer and 64,200 Moderna.

If you are 65 and older and interested in getting vaccinated, you will need to contact your health care provider to see if they have vaccine available at this time.

You can also head to THIS WEBSITE to sign up to be notified when it is your turn.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 131,593 vaccine doses had been administered across Contra Costa County — 108,905 first doses, 22,688-second doses.

The county has moved into Phase 1B distributing vaccines to people 75 years and older, and health care workers. The county is taking appointments for those 65 years and older.

If you are 65 and older and would like to request an appointment, CLICK HERE.

As of Feb. 2, vaccines are limited to healthcare personnel and people age 75 and older in Phase 1B in Marin County.

29,543 residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 5,225 have been received their second dose.

Safeway and One Medical are now vaccine providers in the county.

You will need to wait to be contacted by your healthcare provider.

However, you can contact your provider as some are scheduling appointments at this time.

As of Feb. 2, Napa County is currently working to distribute vaccines to those in Phase 1a, Tier 1 through 3, and Phase 1B, Tier 1.

Phase 1B, Tier 1 includes individuals 65 and older, and those at risk of exposure in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, CLICK HERE to fill out an interest form.

San Francisco is currently distributing vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, service workers, as well as long-term care residents.

As of Feb. 2, 68,712 San Francisco residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 17,964 have received the second dose.

People over the age of 65 can also get the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider.

UCSF and Sutter Health will only distribute to people 75 years and older.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, people who live and work in San Francisco can sign-up for vaccine notification. CLICK HERE to sign-up.

The first mass vaccination site opened at City College of San Francisco (main campus) on Friday, Jan. 22. More on that here.

As of Feb. 2, San Mateo County is currently distributing vaccines to all eligible in Phase 1A, healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities, and have entered Phase 1B which includes residents 65 and older, as the supply allows.

As of Feb. 1, 65,551 individuals had been vaccinated and 14,499 individuals who have completed the vaccination series.

There are an estimated 38,000 healthcare workers and 12,000 in long-term care and an estimated 167,000 residents who are eligible in Phase 1B across the county.

Residents are advised to contact their healthcare provider.

As of Feb. 1, 167,153 Santa Clara County residents have received their first dose and 43,933 with the second dose.

Santa Clara County is currently in Phase 1A, including residents who are 75 years of age or older, however, on Jan. 26 health officials announced that they are expanding COVID-19 vaccination to individuals age 65 and older.

Eligible individuals are able to schedule an appointment at their healthcare providers:

While the state has authorized residents 65 and older to be vaccinated, the healthcare systems in the county are offering vaccination to people 75 and older at this time due to limited vaccine supply.

As of Feb. 1, 14,500 individuals have been vaccinated by Solano County Public Health, and 19,700 have been given the first and second dose with SCPH.

Solano County has begun distributing vaccines to Phase 1A Tier 1 and 2, and are preparing to move into Tier 3 which includes:

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

NorthBay Healthcare will be contacting qualified recipients. Others are advised to contact your provider.

CLICK HERE to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine interest form.

As of Feb. 1, a total of 48,014 vaccines have been distributed in Sonoma County, both Pfizer and Moderna.

The county has moved forward in the tier process and is currently distributing vaccines to those in Phase 1A Tier 3 and Phase 1B Tier 1.

Eligible residents should contact their healthcare provider to receive a vaccine.

CLICK HERE for provider contact information.

California’s Vaccine Distribution Plan

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents will soon be notified when they are able to get the vaccine.

Those who are 65 years and older will now be able to get vaccinated.

As of Sunday, Jan. 17, a total of 1,393,224 doses have been administered statewide and a total of 3,226,775 vaccine doses have been shipped to local health departments and health care systems.

How many doses have been administered

(AS OF JAN. 17)

357,437 doses have been administered in Region 2 which includes all nine Bay Area Counties:

