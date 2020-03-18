SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As we continue to cover the coronavirus outbreak and how you can stay physically healthy, it’s also important to stay mentally healthy.
Things are changing pretty quickly and it can lead to a lot of stress.
Dr. Ruth White, a clinical associate professor from USC, joins the KRON4 Morning News to tell us how to cope with stress during the shelter-in-place and the overall outbreak.
Check out her tips in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- Here’s why Trump is calling the coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’
- How to manage your stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic
- Treasury wants to send checks to Americans, starting April 6
- Pres. Trump to sign Defense Production Act; suspend foreclosures and evictions through April
- All CSU campuses postpone 2020 commencement ceremonies