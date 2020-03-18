How to manage your stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As we continue to cover the coronavirus outbreak and how you can stay physically healthy, it’s also important to stay mentally healthy.

Things are changing pretty quickly and it can lead to a lot of stress.

Dr. Ruth White, a clinical associate professor from USC, joins the KRON4 Morning News to tell us how to cope with stress during the shelter-in-place and the overall outbreak.

Check out her tips in the video above.

Latest Stories: