How to safely celebrate Halloween this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Halloween is just around the corner, and while you may want to engage in traditional activities, the CDC is advising against it due to COVID-19.

“In the United States, there have been 7,787,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to the CDC.

The health agency released an updated set of guidelines to keep you and your loved ones safe while celebrating:

Make trick-or-treating safer

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask

Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

Wash your hands

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Decorate and carve pumpkins

Decorate your home for Halloween.

Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends.

Walk from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

Visit an orchard, forest, or corn maze. Attend a scavenger hunt.

Go on an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.

Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins, or apples.

Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.

Other Ideas

Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.

Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes.

Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members.

