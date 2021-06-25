How unvaccinated kids can steer clear of COVID this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As summer kicks in, so do plans to venture out, especially following a year of staying in due to the pandemic.

However, health experts say children who can’t get vaccinated remain vulnerable.

While summer fun beckons, like going to a water park to escape the heat, when it comes to kids under 12 who still can not get vaccinated, health experts say life and plans are complicated yet simultaneously not.

It just depends on what risk you want to take.

Dr. Jon Swartzberg with UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health says the research and data show unvaccinated people, including children, can steer clear of getting COVID the ways we have learned over the last year and a half.

Outdoor play is fine especially if there are no crowds. He adds it is challenging when the household may contain vaccinated family members – That’s when a risk calculus comes into play.

Also, he says a vital component in all of this is the Delta variant — The form of COVID-19 more contagious and causing concern for many in the health sector.

Just more to think and deal with as we continue to live with the SARS-CoV-2.