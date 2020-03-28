Howling for healthcare workers across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It started in Italy and now people around the world are cheering for healthcare workers each and every night.

We’ve seen it done in Spain, New York City, and right here in the Bay Area as well, but organizers are hoping for even more neighborhoods to join in.

For the past week in Mill Valley, instead of traditional cheering and clapping, neighbors have been howling every night at 8 p.m.

They say the howling sound is a nod to the coyotes in the area and hope it puts a smile on the faces of those on the frontlines of the pandemic who live in their area.

But they aren’t the only ones.

In San Anselmo, there was some howling and clapping as well Friday night, and in the San Francisco neighborhood of Noe Valley, there was some clapping.

One man even took out the pots and pans to make a little noise.

That man, Robert Werner, was the organizer for Friday’s cheering in San Francisco.

He’s hoping next week that even more people join in to support our healthcare workers and first responders.

“We had about 2,000 people for tonight, I’ve already set up the thing for Tuesday just to give people a bit of time. And hopefully we can get 10,000 or 20,000 people, but I just think that it’s really important,” said Werner. “One neighbor even gave me the thumbs up because he was on his phone, I guess he knew what was going on, I’ve never met him though. And that’s like one of the silver linings, I think, we can actually become like human beings again and actually talk to our neighbors. So anything that anybody can do to make some noise so that our healthcare workers and all the other people that are continuing to work to give us the food, to give us the toilet paper, as long as they can start hearing it to know that we are appreciative, that’s what it’s all about.”

Werner says his mother was a nurse so he knows first hand just how hard our healthcare workers are working.

He has asked San Francisco residents to cheer next Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

A reminder you do not have to step foot outside, simply open a window or your front door and make a little noise.

