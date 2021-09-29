Hundreds show up for Marin COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds came out to the Northgate Mall in San Rafael on Wednesday to receive their COVID booster shot.

Marin County Health partnered with Safeway for the new vaccine clinic.

They opened the county’s first Pfizer booster vaccine clinic. Those 75 and older who had received their second dose of a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago were encouraged to come and get their third dose.

“We knew we needed to prioritize access for some of our older residents who were first to receive the vaccine and may be experiencing waning immunity,” Dr. Lisa Santora said.

Marin County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Lisa Santora says the Pfizer vaccine clinic will be in this location for the foreseeable future and starting Thursday, all eligible groups can come to the site for their shots.

Flu shots are also available at the site and once the Pfizer vaccine is available for children aged 5 to 11, those will be administered here too.

“This was a great location. It’s centered in Marin County so it has access for both north and south Marin. It’s right off 101 so people can get on and off,” Dr. Santora said.

Currently 91-percent of Marin County residents are considered fully vaccinated

The flu and Pfizer vaccine clinic will be open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

On weekdays, the clinic will stay open through 7 p.m.