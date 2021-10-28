In-N-Out closes indoor dining in Contra Costa County due to vaccine mandate

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Indoor dining will not be offered at In-N-Out restaurants in Contra Costa County due to the county’s vaccine mandate.

On Thursday, the county confirmed that restaurants will only be doing takeout and drive-thru, which do not require vaccine verification.

Pleasant Hill’s permit was the only one suspended by the health department, but In-N-Out told the county that “they were going to switch to the takeout/drive-thru model at all their locations in the county.”

In a statement from the county health services, they said:

“In Contra Costa County, the primary goal of health order enforcement is to educate businesses and residents about how to keep themselves and the community safe from COVID-19 and to gain compliance. And that is what happened in this case. We thank In N Out Burger for coming up with a solution that helps keep our community safe.”

Health services said that other locations received warnings and notices of fines, but were not suspended.

The Pleasant Hill location was closed by the Health Services Environmental Division on Tuesday after associates were not ‘actively demanding’ proof of vaccination from dine-in customers.

An In-N-Out official released the following statement:

On Tuesday, October 26, our restaurant at 570 Contra Costa Blvd. in Pleasant Hill, California, was closed by the Contra Costa Health Services Environmental Division. The reason for the closure is that In-N-Out Associates were not actively demanding vaccine documentation and photo identification from each dine-in Customer before serving them. As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome. We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason. We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive. Arnie Wensinger – Chief Legal and Business Officer for In-N-Out

Contra Costa County has five In-N-Out locations: Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg, and Pinole.