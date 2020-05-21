In updated guidance, CDC reverses course on spread of coronavirus on surfaces

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance and now says the coronavirus “does not spread easily” through touching surfaces or objects.

In the updated guidance, its guidelines now include a section on ways the virus does not easily spread — including from touching surfaces or objects.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC website states.

“This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus,” the CDC says.

Other ways the virus doesn’t easily spread are from animals to people or people to animals, the CDC’s updated webpage states.

It states that the coronavirus “is thought to spread mainly from person to person.”

This includes people who are in close contact through respiratory droplets that can be produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. COVID-19 can be spread by people showing no symptoms, also known as asymptomatic carriers.

“Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious,” the website says.

The agency did not release a statement announcing the change.

