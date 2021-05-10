It may be time to relax indoor mask rules, Fauci says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Could face masks soon be a thing of the past?

Federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During an appearance on ABC News Sunday, Fauci said he thought it may be time to start relaxing indoor mask requirements “as more people get vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its guidance accordingly as if in real-time as more Americans get vaccinated, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The CDC relaxed its guidance last month on wearing masks outdoors, but still advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to still wear masks in indoor public spaces.

“We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated,” he added.

Fauci said currently 58% of Americans are vaccinated.

Biden set a goal of having 70% of American adults vaccinated by the July 4.