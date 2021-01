SAN QUENTIN – An inmate who has been on death row since Dec. 6, 1993, has died of unknown causes.

Jose Francisco Guerra, 61, was pronounced dead at San Quentin State Prison, after being found unresponsive in his cell during a housing check, prison officials said Tuesday.

He put on death row after being convicted of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm.

An exact cause of death will be determined by the Marin County Coroner.

There are currently 706 people on California’s death row.

