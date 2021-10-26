Inmates must be fully vaccinated for in-person visitation: CDCR

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In order to have visitors, incarcerated people in California Department of Corrections institutions will now be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

This mandate will be effective on Dec. 20.

According to the CDCR, this will not be applicable to visitors.

Unvaccinated visitors will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the visit.

Vaccine Mandate: @CACorrections is now requiring all incarcerated inmates to be fully vaccinated for COVID or have an approved medical/religious exemption in order to participate in in-person visits. The mandate will go into effect on Dec. 20 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Z134Js9mTz — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) October 27, 2021

The COVID Vaccine Dashboard for the CDCR shows:

77% of all inmates are fully vaccinated

89% of San Quentin inmates are fully vaccinated — There are currently 2,993 inmates 18 inmates are partially vaccinated

76% if California State Prison inmates are fully vaccinated In Solano County, 139 inmates are partially vaccinated and 2,543 fullt vaccinated



For more details on the visitation information, visit the CDCR website.