Inmates must be fully vaccinated for in-person visitation: CDCR

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In order to have visitors, incarcerated people in California Department of Corrections institutions will now be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption.
This mandate will be effective on Dec. 20.
According to the CDCR, this will not be applicable to visitors.
Unvaccinated visitors will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the visit.
The COVID Vaccine Dashboard for the CDCR shows:
- 77% of all inmates are fully vaccinated
- 89% of San Quentin inmates are fully vaccinated — There are currently 2,993 inmates
- 18 inmates are partially vaccinated
- 76% if California State Prison inmates are fully vaccinated
- In Solano County, 139 inmates are partially vaccinated and 2,543 fullt vaccinated
For more details on the visitation information, visit the CDCR website.