Interactive Map: COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

This interactive database created by our Nexstar sister station WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.
The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.
The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.
The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
