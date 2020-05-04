International travel may not resume until 2021, Treasury Secretary says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – When will you be able to travel overseas again?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Monday said right now it’s “too hard to tell at this point.”

Mnuchin encouraged Americans to focus on domestic travel this year as international travel for the rest of 2020 remains unclear.

“Obviously, for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis,” Mnuchin added.

Due to a number of international travel restrictions, warnings and fewer flights from several airlines, the outlook does not look good.

In late March, the U.S. State Department issued its highest alert level for international travel, telling Americans to avoid all international travel, an advisory that remains in effect.

“The president’s also looking about ways to stimulate travel. We want people to travel safely, to be able to visit places safely,” Mnuchin said. “So as the economy opens up, I think you’ll see demand coming back. Our priority is opening the domestic economy.”

“This is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America,” Mnuchin added.

The pandemic began grappling the airline industry since stay-at-home orders were enforced in late March.

